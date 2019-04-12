HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) - Police in north Mississippi are looking for a man wanted in a March double shooting.
The Holly Springs Police Department says it has charged 23-year-old Tramayne Rashad Faulkner with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the March 25 shootings.
The Marshall County coroner said at the time that 27-year-old Edeldridge Balfour was found shot multiple times outside a house and died before he could be taken by helicopter to a hospital.
A second man was also shot and taken to a hospital.
Police say witnesses heard at least 30 gunshots and saw a silver car speeding away.
Police say Faulkner is considered armed and dangerous.
