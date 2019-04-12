BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Baseball’s 2026 All-Star Game will be played in Philadelphia to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because no announcement had been made.

A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday with Independence Hall as a backdrop and is to include Commissioner Rob Manfred, Phillies owner John Middleton, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

This will be the first All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, which opened in 2004.

-By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Seattle Mariners became the first major league team to homer in each of its first 15 games when Dee Gordon connected in the sixth inning, then beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6 Thursday behind Daniel Vogelbach’s home run leading off the 10th.

Seattle improved the best record in the major leagues to 13-2, completing a four-game sweep and extending its winning streak to six. The Mariners became just the third team since 1987 to open with at least 13 wins in the first 15 games after Milwaukee (14-1 in 1987) and Boston (13-2 last year).

Kansas City has lost 10 straight games, has the poorest record in the big leagues at 2-10 and is off to its worst 12-game start since 2006.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to make his season debut on Monday at home against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 31-year-old left-hander, troubled by left shoulder inflammation since early in spring training, made his second minor league injury rehabilitation start on Tuesday. He gave up two solo home runs and five hits over six innings for Double-A Tulsa against Springfield. He struck out six, walked none and threw 59 of 81 pitches for strikes.

ATLANTA (AP) - All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a $35 million, seven-year contract, a deal that includes team options for 2026 and ‘27.

The agreement announced Thursday supersedes a one-year contract signed last month that called for a $575,000 salary in the major leagues - $20,000 above the minimum.

The 22-year-old is hitting .364 with one homer and two RBIs in 11 games this season after batting .261 with. 40 doubles, 24 homers, 72 RBIs, 14 steals and 105 runs last year.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three-time All-Star infielder Matt Carpenter and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a contract that adds $37 million in guaranteed money for 2020 and ‘21, a deal that includes an option for 2022.

The 33-year-old has a $14.5 million salary this season a part of a $52 million, six-year deal that included an $18.5 million club option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout.

NBA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Sacramento Kings fired coach Dave Joerger after three losing seasons.

The team announced the decision Thursday, one day after finishing its 13th straight losing season - the NBA’s longest active playoff drought.

General manager Vlade Divac said in a statement the organization needs to “move in a different direction” to reach the playoffs. The dismissal came on the same day the Kings extended Divac’s contract through the 2022-23 season.

Joerger had a 98-148 record in three seasons. The Kings went 39-43 this year, their best record since their last playoff season in 2005-06.

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cavaliers’ next coach will inherit a better situation than the one Larry Drew got handed.

Drew and the Cavs parted ways Thursday after a challenging, 19-win season that followed LeBron James leaving for Los Angeles and included a rash of injuries to a young roster.

Although expected, Drew’s departure creates more work for a franchise that will sit out the NBA playoffs this season following a four-year run in the Finals with James.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Memphis Grizzlies have fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff as part of a front-office shake-up in which general manager Chris Wallace was demoted to a scout.

The Grizzlies announced the moves Thursday after both Bickerstaff and Wallace spoke to reporters following a second straight season outside the playoffs. After a 12-5 start, Memphis plummeted and finished 33-49, tied with New Orleans and Dallas.

Wallace had said earlier that Bickerstaff would be returning after doing a “terrific job.” But owner Robert Pera didn’t agree and restructured the front office a few hours later.

NFL

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have signed former Baltimore and Green Bay running back Ty Montgomery, giving them some versatility and depth in the backfield behind Le’Veon Bell.

The 26-year-old Montgomery ran for 188 yards and one touchdown on 41 carries in 13 games with the Ravens and Packers last season. He also had 10 catches for 65 yards.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested Thursday for driving with a suspended license and released a short time later.

Fournette paid a $1,508 bond and was freed after spending less than 30 minutes in the Duval County Jail, according to jail records.

Fournette was pulled over after a Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputy clocked him driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the police report. Fournette was cited for speeding and for having illegal tint on his SUV. He was arrested for the suspended license.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Nevada moved quickly to replace one big-name coach with another.

Nevada hired former UCLA coach Steve Alford on Thursday, four days after Eric Musselman left for Arkansas.

Alford is expected to be introduced at a Friday news conference

Musselman built up the Wolf Pack in four seasons, leading them to the NCAA Tournament three straight years before leaving for the SEC and the Razorbacks.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson says LSU and suspended basketball coach Will Wade have set a meeting for Friday that will include NCAA compliance officials.

The meeting will mark the first meaningful face-to-face communication between all parties since LSU suspended Wade for initially refusing to meet with school officials on March 8.

LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson says “university officials have made clear their expectation for full cooperation and transparency” in what Munson calls a “first step in a process toward resolution.”

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Cam Reddish is the latest Duke freshman to leave school for the NBA draft.

Reddish announced his decision on his verified Instagram page Thursday, one day after teammate RJ Barrett said he was entering the draft. School spokesman Mike DeGeorge says Reddish has hired an agent.

Reddish averaged 13.5 points and hit 33 percent of his 3-pointers, with several coming in clutch situations. That includes one with 0.8 seconds remaining to lift Duke past Florida State in January.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU freshman guard JaVonte Smart says he is planning to leave the Tigers and enter this summer’s NBA draft.

Smart was the player mentioned by now-suspended coach Will Wade in published transcripts of a leaked FBI wiretap in which Wade discussed an “offer” to a person affiliated with the player. Smart made his announcement Thursday in a social media post that LSU officials say is legitimate.

Smart averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in nearly 30 minutes per game in his lone season with the Tigers.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas says freshman forward Jaxson Hayes will hire an agent and enter the NBA draft.

Hayes is projected as first-round pick and would be the third consecutive Texas big man to leave for the NBA after one season, following Jarrett Allen and Mo Bamba.

The 6-foot-11 Hayes wasn’t a starter for his Cincinnati, Ohio, high school until his senior year and wasn’t even rated a top-100 recruit when he signed with Texas. But his athleticism and quick development in college had NBA scouts eyeing him almost immediately.

SPORTS GAMBLING

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A federal judge on Thursday gave the U.S. Justice Department two weeks to clarify its stance on laws regulating internet gambling after hearing arguments from New Hampshire officials in a case with potential implications for the future of state lotteries and the programs, often educational, that they fund.

Judge Paul Barbadoro issued the deadline for the department to determine the reach of the federal Wire Act and then another seven days for other parties to respond. After that, Barbadoro is expected to rule on the lawsuit filed by the New Hampshire Lottery Commission.

It is unclear whether the ruling would apply only to New Hampshire, as the department would like, or more broadly to all 47 states with government operated lotteries. Several of those, including Michigan and Pennsylvania, filed friend-of-the court briefs in this case.

OBITUARY

CHICAGO (AP) - Scott Sanderson, the right-hander who helped the Chicago Cubs make two playoff appearances and was a member of four postseason teams during a 19-year career, died Thursday. He was 62.

An official with Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, where Sanderson was a member, told The Associated Press on Thursday the family confirmed the death to the club. The cause of death wasn’t provided.

A Chicago-area product, Sanderson was 163-143 with a 3.84 earned-run average for Montreal (1978-83), the Cubs (1984-89), Oakland (1990), New York Yankees (1991-92), Los Angeles Angels (1993, 1995-96), San Francisco (1993) and Chicago White Sox (1994). He made the playoffs with Montreal (1981), the Cubs (1984, 1989) and Athletics (1990), and was an All-Star with the Yankees (1991).

