At a rally Saturday that kicked off his presidential run, Sen. Cory Booker said that his quest to repair a broken America must overcome a conspiracy between President Trump and Russia.

Mr. Booker, who is running on a platform of social, economic and racial justice, said the divisions among Americans was not an accident.

“From 16000 Pennsylvania Avenue to the Kremlin, we know what their strategy is. It is to pit us against each other for their own gain, to make us suspicious of one another, to make us fear each other, dislike each other, to make us hate each other. That is how they win,” Mr. Booker told a crowd of thousands in Newark, New Jersey.

He served two terms a mayor of Newark before being elected to the Senate in 2013. He still lives in the city and frequently uses it as a political backdrop.

Languishing in the low single digits in the polls, Mr. Booker is looking to distinguish himself and break out of the pack.

Most of Mr. Booker’s rivals have avoided making Trump-Russia collusion a campaign issue, as political strategists warn that voters have tired of the narrative.

However, even with special counsel Robert Mueller this month clearing Mr. Trump after a two-year investigation, nearly half of America’s still believe there was collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

