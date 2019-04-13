PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) - A woman has been arrested on Cape Cod for driving drunk while attempting to pick up a friend at the police station.

The Cape Cod Times reports 43-year-old Kelly Lamay, of Eastham, pleaded not guilty to operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle Friday in Orleans District Court.

Police say Lamay showed up drunk to the Provincetown police station early Friday morning as she picked up a friend who had been arrested for public intoxication.

Officers say Lamay registered twice the legal limit for blood alcohol percentage on two breath tests and failed four field sobriety tests. The department requires the tests before releasing anyone to protective custody.

Lamay is due back in court in May. It couldn’t be determined if she has a lawyer.

___

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com

