VINTONDALE, Pa. (AP) - State police say troopers have found a suspected meth lab in western Pennsylvania.
Police in Indiana County say troopers responded to an East Wheatfield Township residence just after 5:30 p.m. Friday due to reports of possible drug activity.
Troopers say they found items related to methamphetamine manufacture and a suspected “one pot” meth lab.
Two Vintondale residents, a 46-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, are under investigation. Police said charges are pending further investigation.
