UPLAND, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say one person was killed and three others were hurt when a fight broke out and shots were fired at a house party in Southern California.
Police say a man pulled out a gun and opened fire when an argument turned violent early Sunday at the home in Upland, east of Los Angeles.
Officials are searching for the gunman but didn’t immediately release a description.
One person died at the scene. The three surviving victims are hospitalized in unknown condition.
