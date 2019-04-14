By - Associated Press - Sunday, April 14, 2019

WOODBINE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child found in a pond.

Kentucky state police say in a news release the child was found in a pond near a home in the Knox County community of Woodbine on Saturday.

The statement says the child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide