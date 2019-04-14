WOODBINE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child found in a pond.
Kentucky state police say in a news release the child was found in a pond near a home in the Knox County community of Woodbine on Saturday.
The statement says the child was pronounced dead at a hospital.
