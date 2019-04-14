The mayor of Oakland told President Trump that, contrary to his claims about sanctuary cities, her city would welcome any illegal immigrants without exception.

Mr. Trump noted in a tweet that Mayor Libby Schaaf had denounced as an “abuse of power and public resources” an idea he was publicly toying with to send detained illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities.

He accused Oakland and other cities that limit or decline cooperation with federal immigration laws of hypocrisy and NIMBY-ism, saying that “if they don’t want to serve our Nation by taking care of [detained illegal immigrants], why should other cities & towns?”

But Ms. Schiff called his bluff and said Oakland is fine with all immigrants of whatever stripe.

“It’s time to stop fanning hate and division @realDonaldTrump - I’ve been consistent and clear: #Oakland welcomes all, no matter where you came from or how you got here,” she wrote late Saturday night.

One typical reaction to Ms. Schiff’s tweet was “SNICKER … I can’t wait for the 100th bus load to get to your city.”

