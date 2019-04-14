LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police say authorities fatally shot a man armed with a shotgun in downtown Los Angeles.
Officials say the man was pursued on foot Sunday afternoon before the shooting near a major metro station.
Several streets were closed.
Police say they recovered a shotgun as well as ammunition.
