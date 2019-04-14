By - Associated Press - Sunday, April 14, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police say authorities fatally shot a man armed with a shotgun in downtown Los Angeles.

Officials say the man was pursued on foot Sunday afternoon before the shooting near a major metro station.

Several streets were closed.

Police say they recovered a shotgun as well as ammunition.

