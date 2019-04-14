White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Sunday the president is doing a “good thing” by calling out Rep. Ilhan Omar’s belittling comment about the September 11th terrorist attack that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said the president incited violence by tweeting a video of the Twin Towers falling with audio of Ms. Omar’s comment during a speech describing the attack as “some people did something.”

President Trump tweeted in all caps, “WE WILL NEVER FORGET.” Ms. Omar received a death threat.

Ms. Sanders, though, defended her boss, telling ABC News Ms. Omar’s characterization was “disgraceful and unbefitting of a member of Congress.”

She noted Ms. Omar has had a history of controversial remarks, some of which have been characterized as anti-semitic.

“It’s absolutely abhorrent the comments she continues to make and has made,” Ms. Sanders said, questioning why Democrats haven’t spoken out against their colleague.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat, pushed back, telling ABC News the president was seizing on that moment and he didn’t see anything wrong with Ms. Omar’s speech.

“There are other issues we have to deal with,” he said Sunday.

