ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 14-year-old St. Louis County boy has died after accidentally shooting himself.
St. Louis County police on Monday identified the victim as Evione Holts. Police spokesman Benjamin Granda says Holts mishandled a firearm Sunday afternoon when it accidentally fired inside a home.
Holts died at a hospital following the shooting. Granda says the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.