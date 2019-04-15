Sen. Bernie Sanders as promised released 10 years of tax returns Monday showing that he had more than a half million dollars in adjusted gross income in 2018 and paid an effective tax rate of 26 percent.

Mr. Sanders‘ tax returns confirmed that he has financially benefited from his rise to political stardom, and that in the two previous years he could be counted among the class of millionaires that he has made a favorite target in his political messaging.

Mr. Sanders posted more than $1 million in adjusted gross income in 2017 and 2016 — much of it coming from the sale of a book — and paid an effective tax rate of 30 percent and 35 percent those years, according to the filings.

Mr. Sanders said his returns show that he is “very grateful” that his family has “been fortunate,” but stressed that he went through some hard financial times.

“I grew up in a family that lived paycheck to paycheck and I know the stress of economic insecurity,” he said in a statement. “That is why I strive every day to ensure every American has the basic necessities of life, including a livable wage, decent housing, health care and retirement security.”

“I consider paying more in taxes as my income rose to be both an obligation and an investment in our country,” he said. “I will continue to fight to make our tax system more progressive so that our country has the resources to guarantee the American Dream to all people.”

