Authorities have identified a man believed to have shot and killed a Washington state sheriff’s deputy over the weekend.

The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the man as 33-year-old Brian Dellaann Butts, of Longview, in southwestern Washington. Butts was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, a day after investigators say he shot and killed 29-year-old Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier.

DeRoisier was killed while examining a motorhome that was blocking a road in the southwest Washington town of Kalama. He had reported over police radio that someone was shooting at him.

In a news release, the coroner’s office said an autopsy would be performed on Butts on Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says two police officers opened fire on Butts after he ran out of the woods with a gun.

