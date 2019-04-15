COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A state lawmaker from Cincinnati who faced a felony charge over a pill found in his vehicle has completed a drug education program, and the charge was reduced and dismissed Monday to resolve that matter.

An Adderall pill was found when a state trooper stopped Democratic Rep. Sedrick Denson on a Columbus-area highway late last month. The 31-year-old freshman lawmaker said he isn’t prescribed that stimulant and doesn’t use it.

Denson did acknowledge having wine hours before that traffic stop. He pleaded guilty in early April to a misdemeanor charge of controlling a vehicle while under the influence.

Denson apologized in a statement Monday, saying he takes responsibility “for creating this distraction” and is eager to continue his work.

A felony conviction would have cost him his House seat.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.