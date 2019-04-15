SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A body has been found in the middle of a Salt Lake City street by police responding to a report of gun fire.

Salt Lake City police say they received calls about shots being fired early Monday morning and found the body of man in a residential neighborhood.

Investigators are trying to determine how he died and if it is connected to the reported shooting.

The man’s name was not released.

Authorities believe his death was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

