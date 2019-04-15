NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Police Department says an officer has fatally shot a man who was armed with a knife and a stick.
The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. on Sunday at a Bronx apartment as police were responding to a harassment report.
Police say officers had used a stun gun on the man but he lunged with the knife.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
