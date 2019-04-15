SUMRALL, Miss. (AP) - A former bookkeeper of a south Mississippi fire department is charged with stealing $69,000 from the agency just months after her predecessor was named on similar charges.

Jessica Delancey was indicted and arrested Friday on one count of embezzlement from the Oloh Fire Protection District in Lamar County. She’s free on $10,000 bail.

It’s unclear if Delancey has a lawyer.

State Auditor Shad White has demanded that Delancey pay $100,000 to cover the missing money, plus interest and investigation costs. Delancy was covered by a $50,000 surety bond, meaning the insurer could repay lost money.

Delancey faces a maximum 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Former Oloh fire treasurer Michelle Barefoot, Delancey’s predecessor, was indicted in October on charges of embezzling $23,000 from the department.

