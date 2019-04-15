Too soon?

While warm sparks were still spilling down from the ceilings at the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, a Democratic lawmaker was using the blaze to describe President Trump.

Rep. Steve Cohen, Tennessee Democrat, appeared Monday evening on MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews” show to tout his long crusade to impeach Mr. Trump and promptly reached for the fire.

“What he has done to the Constitution and the rule of law is as bad as that fire did to Notre Dame. He’s torching the entire structure of government and the people’s respect for it. And the Congress needs to act,” he said in a clip posted by the Washington Free Beacon.

