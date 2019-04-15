GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) - Police in Grand Chute have arrested a 17-year-old boy in the deaths of two people.
Investigators say the Neenah High School junior knew the victims, who were found during a welfare check on Sunday morning. The teen was arrested at the home. He’s being held in the Outagamie County Jail on possible charges of first-degree intentional homicide.
Authorities have not yet identified the victims.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.