Pittsburgh now stands with fellow sanctuary city Oakland in telling President Trump it’d be happy to take in detained illegal immigrants.

Mr. Trump claimed this week that “Illegal Immigrants who can no longer be legally held … will be, subject to Homeland Security, given to Sanctuary Cities and States!” following through on a threat that was in part designed to expose liberal hypocrisy and NIMBY-ism.

But like Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf over the weekend, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said words to the effect of bring it on.

“We welcome people to Pittsburgh. This city was built by immigrants when the laws were different, and we’ve sort of forgotten that the idea of America was a country that would welcome all — especially those that are facing persecution or whose countries are facing poverty,” he told Pittsburgh TV station KDKA.

“We certainly have room to rebuild neighborhoods and to be able to see people have the ability to start families away from persecution,” he told the CBS affiliate.

The mayor added though, that he still thinks Mr. Trump is engaged in bluster and doesn’t think his administration will actually dump illegal immigrants into sanctuary cities.

“I don’t think the administration is going to follow through with it,” Mr. Peduto said. “The White House may be deciding that that’s a course of action, but the officials involved in different government agencies I don’t think are pursuing it.”

