Rep. Brad Sherman implied a combination of bad faith, poor judgment and a dumb boss on press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for having said that Congress might not understand President Trump’s tax returns.

“I’m surprised to see Sarah Sanders talking about intelligence,” the California Democrat, a certified public accountant, said Tuesday on CNN. “If she thought that was an important characteristic, she probably would have chosen another employer.”

Mr. Sherman, one of ten accountants in Congress, also denounced Mrs. Sanders as “attacking” Congress and its capable members.

She had said Sunday in defending Mr. Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns that “I don’t think Congress, particularly not this group of congressmen and women, are smart enough to look through the thousands of pages that I would assume that President Trump’s taxes will be.”

Mr. Sherman rebutted: “Obviously all of my fellow members of the CPA and accountant caucus could understand whatever documents are produced, and I think to not turn them over is without defense.”

He concluded with a flourish, saying “attacking the intelligence of members of Congress seems to be the only thing that the president’s spokesperson can do.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.