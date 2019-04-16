A high school principal in New Hampshire has apologized for his “error in judgment” after he asked a student last week to cover up her “Make America Great Again” shirt.

Epping High School freshman Ciretta MacKenzie told local media that her principal, Brian Ernest, called her into his office during the school’s “America Day” and asked her to cover up her pro-President Trump shirt because he “didn’t want people to feel uncomfortable.”

While Ciretta reportedly complied with the request, the school district later launched an investigation into the incident and determined that the principal had acted inappropriately.

“The Epping School Board and Epping District’s position is that this event should not ever have taken place, and we are committed to the creation of a school environment that promotes open and free thought and dialogue,” Epping Superintendent Valerie McKenney wrote in a districtwide letter Friday, a local CBS affiliate reported.

Mr. Ernest sent his own letter to the school community apologizing for the incident and said he had personally apologized to Ciretta and her family.

“I want our students to be free thinkers and be able to express their opinions in a respectful manner,” the principal wrote, CBS reported. “We have begun to draft a plan to move forward to promote civil discourse and diversity in our schools. In retrospect, I want to fully acknowledge my error in judgment and sincerely apologize if my actions were misinterpreted and offended anyone. That was never my intention.”

