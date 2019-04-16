WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (AP) - A convicted drug dealer who escaped from a federal prison facility in Georgia last month has been arrested in Willimantic, Connecticut.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 43-year-old Israel Rodriguez Zayes was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and Willimantic police.

In Puerto Rico in 2013 Rodriguez was sentenced to 15 years in prison for crimes including the sale of crack cocaine and using firearms in a drug trafficking crime. He escaped from the facility in Jessup, Georgia, on March 2.

The Marshals Service says its agents tracked Rodriguez to Willimantic, where he had been seeking work as a mechanic. He is now facing extradition to Georgia on a warrant for escape.

