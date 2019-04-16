DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A man who rejected a plea deal accepted by his cousin in the murders of four men found buried on a suburban Philadelphia farm is seeking to have prosecutors barred from using his statements to investigators.

Twenty-two-year-old Sean Kratz is accused of helping Cosmo DiNardo in a plot that involved luring the victims to the farm in 2017, killing them and burning and burying their bodies.

DiNardo pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for multiple life sentences. Kratz rejected an offer calling for a 59- to 118-year prison term.

Defense attorney A. Charles Peruto Jr. argues that his client didn’t fully understand the conditions of the deal and his earlier statements shouldn’t be used at trial.

A Bucks County judge Tuesday rejected prosecutors’ bid for testimony from Kratz’s former attorney.

