PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to illegal firearms sales.
Federal and local authorities say 21-year-old Diosvany Cabreja Renosa pleaded guilty Monday to selling two guns, one with an obliterated serial number to a local person, and another to an undercover law enforcement official who lives out-of-state.
The Providence man sold someone a 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number last April and then in November sold an undercover ATF agent, who lives in Massachusetts, a semi-automatic rifle with a drum magazine.
According to ATF records, Reynosa is not a federally licensed firearms dealer.
Reynoso was arrested in December.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 30.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.