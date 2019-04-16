TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a landlord shot a 64-year-old man who rents a room from him in Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Maj. Frank Losat told news outlets that the 28-year-old landlord called 911 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to report that he’d shot someone during an argument. Losat didn’t say what started the argument.

Deputies arrived at the home and found the older man with “numerous” gunshot wounds.

Losat says the victim was taken to a hospital and then airlifted to another one. He was in critical condition.

The landlord was taken Into custody and Losat says he is cooperating with investigators.

Investigators say the man had been renting the room for about seven months.

