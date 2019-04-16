Two men who allegedly attacked and robbed a pedestrian because of his “Make America Great Again” hat have been arrested in Maryland.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said in a press release Monday that Jovan Crawford, 27, and Scott Duncan Roberson, 25, were arrested and charged over the weekend after they harassed a man for wearing the pro-President Trump and then beat him to the ground and robbed him in Germantown.

“The victim, who was wearing a red Make America Great Again hat, was approached by two men who began harassing the victim and asking why he was wearing the MAGA hat,” police said in the release. “The victim told the suspects that he was entitled to his own views and kept walking away from the suspects. The suspects began striking the victim and telling him to take the hat off. The victim continued to be struck by the suspects until he fell to the ground.”

Police said the suspects then stole property from the victim and destroyed items of value before fleeing the scene. They were later spotted trying to hide among a group of children playing basketball, police said.

Mr. Crawford, of Germantown, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted theft, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property. Mr. Roberson, of Washington, D.C., was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted theft and second-degree assault.

The victim’s name was not released.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.