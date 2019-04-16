Yuma, a city on the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, declared a state of emergency Tuesday, saying it cannot handle the crush of illegal immigrants the government is being forced to release onto its streets.

Mayor Doug Nicholls said the migrants are being released faster than they are leaving and local shelters are already at capacity.

He warned of mobs of people “roaming the streets looking to satisfy basic human needs,” clashing with citizens looking to protect their own property.

“A state of emergency is declared,” the city announced on Twitter.

The move was designed to draw the attention of the country to what locals said was an untenable situation, and to beg for solutions.

Mayor Nichols told local reporters the declaration goes to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who must then decide whether to declare a statewide emergency.

Yuma sits on the line between Arizona and California, surrounded by rough, vacant terrain to its east and west. That means it’s become the drop-off point for thousands of illegal immigrants each week streaming into the remote parts of California and Arizona, guided by smugglers who bus them north then leave them to wall across the border and demand attention from U.S. authorities.

Border Patrol agents arrest them en masse — a group of 360 people was apprehended near Lukeville, Arizona, earlier Tuesday — but with no ability to hold them, agents engage in what’s called “catch-and-release,” processing the migrants then letting them go at a local bus terminal.

Communities along the border have issued desperate pleas for help, but Yuma’s state of emergency is the most striking reaction.

It’s a marked contrast with some sanctuary cities who, taking up President Trump’s challenge, have said they would welcome the illegal immigrants being shipped to their jurisdictions.

Oakland, California, issued such a call in recent days.

