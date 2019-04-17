CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A former Pennsylvania high school wrestling champion shot by police following a domestic violence call has been charged with aggravated assault and other offenses.

Authorities say 19-year-old Logan Macri was shot early Sunday after he attacked his mother with a sword and handgun at a North Strabane home. His mother then called 911.

Police say officers from North Strabane and Canonsburg found Macri outside the home with a firearm. They say Macri initially complied with officers’ commands, but then grabbed the gun and pointed it at the officers, who fired at him.

Macri remained hospitalized Wednesday. He was a 2018 Pennsylvania state high school wrestling champion for Canon-McMillan High School.

He was on the roster to wrestle for West Virginia University last fall. But an athletic director says Macri left the school in November for unknown reasons.

