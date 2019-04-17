OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma attorney general’s office says a grand jury will assist state investigators looking into allegations of sexual misconduct by former University of Oklahoma President David Boren.

The office confirmed Wednesday that former U.S. Attorney Pat Ryan was appointed special counsel to a multicounty grand jury unit after Attorney General Mike Hunter recused himself.

Hunter spokesman Alex Gerszewski (ger-SHES’-kee) says Hunter’s recusal ensures the office can continue to represent the university in other matters.

The Oklahoman newspaper first reported Ryan’s appointment.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations that Boren and another former university administrator, Tripp Hall, sexually harassed male students. Both have denied wrongdoing.

The OSBI launched its investigation after former student Jess Eddy came forward to say he was touched inappropriately by Boren and Hall in 2010.

