“American Taliban” John Walker Lindh will exit an Indiana federal prison in May with some “additional special conditions” thanks to a federal judge in Virginia.

Judge T.S. Ellis III wrote in court papers filed this month that Mr. Walker needs to have a probation officer approve and monitor his internet activity once he reenters the free world.

Lindh, 38, pleaded guilty in 2002 to supplying services to the Taliban and carrying explosives in commission of a felony.

He was captured on the battlefield in Afghanistan in November 2001 and ultimately given a 20-year prison sentence for his crimes.

“Given the rare nature of defendant’s crime and his unique personal history and characteristics, the probation officer recently filed a request asking the court to impose additional special conditions of supervised release which will govern defendant’s behavior post-confinement,” the judge wrote, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Lindh, who initially objected to the restrictions before consulting with his lawyer, is scheduled to be released on May 23.

