Attorney General William Barr will hold a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and will include Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

It will be Mr. Barr’s first time fielding questions on the release of the larger, although heavily redacted version of the report. He will be grilled lawmakers on when he appears before the House and Senate Judiciary committees on May 1 and May 2.

The nearly 400-page report — even with redactions — will likely reveal more information uncovered in the sprawling, 22-month probe. The special counsel’s team issued more than 2,800 subpoenas, executed nearly 500 search warrants, obtained more than 230 orders for records and interviewed 500 witnesses.

Still, much will likely be shielded from the public. Mr. Barr said earlier this month every page of Mr. Mueller’s report contained confidential grand jury information. The Justice Department has identified four categories of protected information and each one had a different color code to explain the redaction.

Besides grand jury information, the other classified material includes U.S. intelligence information, details about ongoing investigations and any details that could infringe on the personal privacy of “peripheral third parties.”

The redactions will heat up an already white-hot feud between Attorney General William Barr and congressional Democrats, who say he reached a predetermined conclusion about Mr. Mueller’s conclusions.

The redacted version will not placate Democrats, who are demanding the entire report along with the underlying evidence.

Led by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, New York Democrat, they’ve argued Mr. Barr must provide full, unredacted report. The Judiciary Committee last month authorized a subpoena for the unredacted version. That subpoena has not been issued but could be as early as Thursday.

The subpoena represents Democrats’ increasing frustration with Mr. Barr’s handling of the Mueller probe. They have blasted the attorney general for clearing Mr. Trump of conspiring with Russia after spending just two days reviewing the massive report.

Democrats have also claimed Mr. Barr and Deputy Attorney Rod Rosenstein took it upon themselves to absolve Mr. Trump of obstruction allegations when Mr. Mueller himself could not draw a conclusion.

President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is preparing a 50-page response to the Mueller probe. The president has repeatedly railed against Mr. Mueller’s investigation, calling it a “witch hunt” and “a hoax.”

But that changed last month after Mr. Barr wrote a four-page letter to Congress saying Mr. Mueller found no evidence the president or members of his campaign conspired with Russia.

He told reporters the report was a “complete and total exoneration.” The claim came even after Mr. Barr wrote the special counsel’s report did not conclude the president committed a crime, but it also did not exonerate him.

After the Justice Department said the report will be released Thursday morning, Mr. Trump revived his complaints about the Mueller probe.

The president revived his frequent complaint claiming Mr. Mueller’s team is biased against him, referring to them as “Trump haters.”

“The Mueller Report, which was written by 18 Angry Democrats who also happen to be Trump Haters (and Clinton Supporters). should have focused on the people who SPIED on my 2016 Campaign, and others who fabricated the whole Russia Hoax…” Mr. Trump said in a pair of tweets.

