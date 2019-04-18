Several of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates panned Attorney General Robert Barr’s released the finding special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, saying they refuse to accept the “spin” coming from the Trump administration.

“The American people deserve the truth,” Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey said on Twitter. “Not spin from a Trump appointee. Release Mueller’s full report now.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said it is a “disgrace to see an Attorney General acting as if he’s the personal attorney and publicist for the President of the United States.”

Before the press conference began, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said she wants Mr. Mueller to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which she sits on.

“One of the things that has really bothered me here is that AG Barrr has been so political about this,” Mrs. Klobuchar said in an online video. “We want to hear from director Mueller himself.”

“He’s the one, not Attorney General Barr who should answer the questions of America,” she said.

We want to hear from Director Mueller himself. pic.twitter.com/O1DYnsAKlm — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 18, 2019

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.