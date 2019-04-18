GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) - Police investigating reports of gunfire found three men dead at a home near Los Angeles.
Glendale Police Sergeant Dan Suttles says officers responding early Thursday noticed an open garage door and found one body in a driveway area.
Two other bodies were discovered inside the residence. The victims are described only as men in their 20s.
Investigators have not named a suspect or a possible motive.
Suttles says the residence has security cameras installed.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.