LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say a third suspect has been arrested in the killing of a California doctor whose body was found in the trunk of a car in the desert outside Las Vegas.

Records showed 27-year-old Jon Logan Kennison was booked Wednesday into the Clark County jail on murder and conspiracy charges in the slaying of 71-year-old psychiatrist Thomas Kirk Burchard.

Kennison is expected to have a lawyer appointed to his case at a court appearance Friday.

He’s accused with his girlfriend, Kelsey Turner, and their roommate, Diana Pena, of killing Burchard and leaving his body in Turner’s car. It was found March 7.

Burchard lived in Salinas, California. Police say he had “an intimate relationship” with Turner, a former model, and paid rent on a Las Vegas home where Turner, Kennison and Pena lived.

