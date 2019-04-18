Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday that the special counsel’s report is a clear invitation to Congress to impeach President Trump — and she’s climbing on board the effort.
The New York Democrat took to Twitter to say she considers herself a reluctant impeachment warrior, “but the report squarely puts this on our doorstep.”
“As such, I’ll be signing onto @RashidaTlaib’s impeachment resolution,” she said, referring to her fellow freshman congresswoman.
Impeachment takes only a majority vote in the House, where Democrats control matters. The articles of impeachment are then tried in the Senate, where it takes a two-thirds vote to convict and remove the president.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said she’s aware that’s a long shot, given Republicans’ majority. But she said that shouldn’t affect House Democrats’ decision to try.
