CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) - A Beverly Hills auto dealership mogul has been ordered to pay $2.4 million in back wages and penalties, as the state says his car wash cheated 64 employees out of wages.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the California labor commissioner’s office said Wednesday that workers at Hooman Nissani’s Playa Vista Car Wash in Culver City were paid less than the legal minimum wage in some cases.

The office says the workers were denied overtime pay despite working up to 10 hours a day and as many as seven days a week, and time cards were falsified.

The labor commissioner’s office says Nissani and the car wash’s general manager, Keyvan Shamshoni, are jointly liable.

Nissani and Shamshoni did not respond to messages left at the car wash and on personal phones.

