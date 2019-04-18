An 8-year-old illegal immigrant girl arrested at the border was found to have measles, the Border Patrol said Thursday.

The girl and her father were part of a group of 39 people who jumped the border near Yuma, Arizona — a city that just two days ago declared a state of emergency because of its inability to handle the needs of the hundreds of migrants being dropped on the city.

The Guatemalan girl and her father were quarantined from the other detainees, and Yuma health officials have also been alerted.

Medical screenings show the 8-year-old was the only person in the mini-caravan to be infected, the Border Patrol said.

Her condition was caught in the new routine screenings given to every migrant who’s caught at the border.

That procedure was put in place late last year after two juvenile illegal immigrants died just after arriving in the U.S.

The screenings, which are now done for adults and children, have become a major test for the government, forcing it to take agents out of the field to accompany sick migrants to the hospital. Officials say as much as 40 percent of agents’ time is now spent processing migrants, transporting them or babysitting them while they’re at hospitals or clinics.

