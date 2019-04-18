NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say an officer has been shot in the arm and a suspect has been killed in a police shooting in upper Manhattan.
It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday near West 187th Street and Wadsworth Avenue in Washington Heights.
Police say the officer was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital and is expected to survive.
Police say a second suspect is in custody. No other information was immediately available.
