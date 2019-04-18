DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man who was stabbed during a fight has died at a Des Moines hospital.
Officers sent Monday night to check a report of fighting found the wounded man. Police say he was taken to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, where he died Wednesday.
The man’s been identified as a 31-year-old Des Moines resident, Thein Aung.
Police say his death is Des Moines’ fifth homicide of the year. No arrests have been reported.
