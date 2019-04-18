FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - A suspect accused of fatally stabbing an Oklahoma man near Bushmaster Park in Flagstaff last month has pleaded not guilty.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports 27-year-old Phelan Connally of Flagstaff entered his plea Monday.

Connally reportedly called in the stabbing of Jason Kent Hart to Flagstaff police after the March 29 incident.

Court documents show Connally got into an altercation with Hart in a wooded area east of Flagstaff.

Authorities say the 39-year-old Hart died at the scene.

Connally waited for officers to appear at the crime scene and was interviewed and booked by police on suspicion of second-degree murder.

He’s being held on $100,000 bond in the Coconino County Detention Facility.

A public defender who is representing Connally in the case declined comment.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.