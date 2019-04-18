OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma teenager charged with murder, rape and other felonies following a 2017 string of crimes in Tulsa has withdrawn a request to take back guilty pleas he entered in the case.

Seventeen-year-old Deonte Green pleaded guilty March 13 to first-degree murder and 19 other counts in a blind plea, meaning it was entered without a sentencing agreement with prosecutors.

Attorneys for Green later filed to withdraw the pleas, arguing in part that Green didn’t know what the word “guilty” meant. Green withdrew that request during a court hearing Thursday.

Green was 16 when he was accused of killing Broken Arrow middle school teacher Shane Anderson and raping an 81-year-old woman in a separate incident. He faces a possible sentence of life in prison when he’s sentenced in July.

