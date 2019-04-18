Top Democrats said Thursday that they do see evidence of criminal behavior by President Trump in the newly released special counsel’s report — though they stopped short of suggesting impeachment.

“Even in its incomplete form, the Mueller report outlines disturbing evidence that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice and other misconduct,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee would lead any impeachment inquiry.

The New York Democrat pointed to Robert Mueller’s finding that there was “substantial evidence” Mr. Trump wanted to block a probe into his campaign and his presidency.

Mr. Nadler also said Mr. Trump’s refusal to testify in person, less than forthcoming written answers and alleged destruction of evidence by Trump associated fueled Democrats’ suspicion that the president broke laws.

“The special counsel made clear that he did not exonerate the President. The responsibility now falls to Congress to hold the president accountable for his actions,” Mr. Nadler said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said what Mr. Mueller reported was dramatically different than the summary Attorney General William Barr had delivered several weeks ago, and from his conclusions announced in his press conference earlier Thursday.

“As we continue to review the report, one thing is clear: Attorney General Barr presented a conclusion that the president did not obstruct justice while Mueller’s report appears to undercut that finding,” the two leaders said.

