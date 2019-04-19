MILWAUKEE (AP) - Charges have been dismissed against a Milwaukee teen accused in a crash last month that killed an Uber passenger.

A Milwaukee County Circuit Court commissioner dismissed the case against 16-year-old Jesus Cardenas-Torres Thursday. He was charged with causing death and great bodily harm by driving a vehicle without a valid license.

The March 22 crash that killed Uber passenger 22-year-old Cristina Hernandez, of Milwaukee, and injured two others. The commissioner ordered the case dismissed after additional investigating by prosecutors.

Cardenas-Torres initially told police he was driving the SUV that blew through a Milwaukee intersection and crashed into the Uber vehicle. His attorney, Gregory Isaac, says that confession was false. The case was dismissed without prejudice, which means prosecutors could refile charges later.

