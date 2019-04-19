COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Prosecutors say a former Ohio vice squad officer facing multiple federal and state charges including the shooting death of a 23-year-old woman is now accused of destroying evidence.

Ex-Columbus officer Andrew Mitchell has pleaded not guilty in state court to killing Donna Castleberry in 2018 after she stabbed him in the hand during an undercover prostitution investigation. He’s also pleaded not guilty to federal charges of forcing women to have sex with him under threat of an arrest.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Mitchell is now accused of destroying evidence in his federal case by removing items such as documents and clothing from an apartment in October and destroying property to thwart FBI agents who planned to take it.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.