MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (AP) - A motorist who allegedly was traveling at more than 100 mph when he caused a fatal crash on a southern New Jersey highway last summer has been indicted on aggravated manslaughter charges.

Burlington County prosecutors say 26-year-old William Dunbar, of Nutley, is also charged with vehicular homicide in the indictment handed up this week by a county grand jury.

The charges stem from an Aug. 19 crash on Route 73 in Mount Laurel.

Authorities say Dunbar was northbound when he rear-ended a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Christopher Pappas, of Howell. Pappas’ car then spun, overturned and struck a utility pole before coming to rest.

Pappas was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

It wasn’t known Friday if Dunbar has retained an attorney.

