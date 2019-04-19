NATALBANY, La. (AP) - A 54-year-old Louisiana man is in custody for allegedly shooting a teenage boy.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Thursday night in Natalbany.
The Advocate reports Rickey Nelson, of Independence, faces a charge of manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of 13-year-old Robert Stevenson, of Natalbany. It was unknown if Nelson is represented by an attorney. Bond information was not immediately available.
Nelson allegedly shot Stevenson around 9:40 p.m. during a large disturbance outside of a home. Stevenson was struck in the chest and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Officials say additional charges and arrests are possible.
