PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - A Detroit-area man convicted of murder at age 13 has pleaded guilty to an indecent exposure charge.

Thirty-three-year-old Nathaniel Abraham was sentenced last week to 30 days in jail, which he had already served. Last year, he was charged with resisting officers trying to arrest him on the exposure charge.

He was charged this year with several counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Abraham remains jailed on those charges. Defense attorney James Galen said Friday that Abraham “was at best a street-level dealer” trying to make money for his son born a few months ago.

Abraham was 11 in 1997 when he was accused of fatally shooting a stranger in Pontiac. He was convicted in 1999.

Abraham was released in 2007, but pleaded guilty in 2008 in a drug case and was released from parole last year.

