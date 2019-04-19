DELPHI, Ind. (AP) - Authorities probing the slayings of two teenage girls during a northern Indiana hike say the investigation is moving into a new direction.

Indiana State Police said Friday that Superintendent Doug Carter will make an announcement about the new direction during a news conference Monday in Delphi.

The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were found in February 2017 on a hiking trail near Delphi, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. The slayings remain unsolved.

Investigators on a multi-agency task force have gone through thousands of leads looking for a man who forced the teens off the trail, ordering them to go “down the hill.” Police also have released a composite sketch from eyewitnesses who believe they saw the man in Delphi.

