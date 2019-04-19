PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Portland City Council has approved spending $50,000 to settle an invasion of privacy lawsuit brought against the Police Bureau by a former Washington County sheriff’s deputy.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the council approved the spending this week in connection with a 2015 domestic violence investigation gone wrong, according to a settlement memo prepared by city officials.

A Washington County patrol deputy was accused of domestic assault against a female jail deputy, and the woman gave Portland detectives access to data on her cellphone including nude photographs.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office later asked for the case file for another investigation and although the victim protested, Portland detectives transferred it believing they had no choice.

The memo states the woman’s “situation as a crime victim” and state law against invasions of privacy mean “there is a possibility that she could be awarded emotional distress damages and attorney’s fees by a jury at trial.”

The potential liability made settling a smart choice, the memo states.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.